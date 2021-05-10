Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,843 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Immersion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 1,197.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 505,956 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,580,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

In related news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $678,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 943,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,497. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

IMMR stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $243.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.