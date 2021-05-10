Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $5.72

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.72, but opened at $5.97. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter worth $3,054,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

