GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Stock Price Down 4%

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.89. 590,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 492,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTBP. B. Riley began coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35).

GT Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit