Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRSHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Haier Smart Home in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Haier Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of HRSHF stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.11. Haier Smart Home has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $4.78.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

