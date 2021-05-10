Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAL. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Halliburton by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,869.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.