Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HAL. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.
Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $24.74.
In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Halliburton by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,869.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.