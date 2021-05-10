Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in W. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $305.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.69. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.51 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on W shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.93.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.