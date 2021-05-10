Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.89 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in RingCentral by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,233,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.43.

NYSE:RNG opened at $257.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

