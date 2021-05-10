Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

