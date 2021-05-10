Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,825,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

