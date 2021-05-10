Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €165.11 ($194.25).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.66. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Analyst Recommendations for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit