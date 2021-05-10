Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €165.11 ($194.25).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €155.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.66. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.