Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,282. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Vodafone Group Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
