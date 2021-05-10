Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,282. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.