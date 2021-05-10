Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $2.53 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,679.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,465. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.