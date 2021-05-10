Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,035 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.96. 32,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $39.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.