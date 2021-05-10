Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,594 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,221. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

