Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 65 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $194.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,977. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

