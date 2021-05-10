Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

INTC stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.25. 444,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,371,098. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.