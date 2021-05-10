Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.63 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.060-0.240 EPS.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 812,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market cap of $712.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,431 shares of company stock worth $2,628,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

