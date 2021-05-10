Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 47,934.9% in the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,811 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 243,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 134,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter.

HTRB stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19.

