Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€25.50” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.93 ($25.80).

FRA FNTN opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Thursday. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50-day moving average is €20.26 and its 200 day moving average is €18.24.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

