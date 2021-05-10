HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $211.47

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.47 and last traded at $210.83, with a volume of 1856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.04. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,653 shares of company stock valued at $84,076,265. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

