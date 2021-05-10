Head to Head Analysis: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.7% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares National Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 23.57% 10.44% 0.89%

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. National Bank pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $325.35 million 3.87 $80.36 million $2.55 16.10 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $171.73 billion 1.35 $45.18 billion N/A N/A

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Bank and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.28%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Risk and Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Bank beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through a network of 89 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 128 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,177 domestic institutions and 428 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

