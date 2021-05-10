Head-To-Head Contrast: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) vs. Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Airbus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $116.72 billion 0.52 $5.50 billion $8.30 12.26 Airbus $78.94 billion 1.19 -$1.53 billion $1.28 23.34

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Airbus. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 3 0 2.33 Airbus 1 7 8 0 2.44

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 3.61% 6.00% 1.60% Airbus -11.39% -27.79% -0.78%

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Airbus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities; and provision of fleet management services, which include automobile leasing and specific services under the Alphabet brand. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. Its Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter related services. The company's Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft; and provides unmanned aerial systems and their associated services. It also offers civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.