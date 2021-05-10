Head-To-Head Contrast: Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) vs. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Sixth Street Specialty Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Sixth Street Specialty Lending 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential downside of 7.27%. Given Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sixth Street Specialty Lending is more favorable than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A N/A Sixth Street Specialty Lending 59.17% 13.52% 6.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Sixth Street Specialty Lending $251.49 million 6.35 $128.28 million $1.94 11.34

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Summary

Sixth Street Specialty Lending beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, develops, launches, and sells hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

