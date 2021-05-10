Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $474.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 474 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.19), with a volume of 204310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.94).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 455.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 387.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The company has a market capitalization of £403.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59.

Get Headlam Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.