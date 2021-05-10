Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $63.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

HCAT opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,990 shares of company stock worth $1,662,700. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

