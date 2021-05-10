HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €77.07 ($90.67).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.75. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

