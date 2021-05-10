HempCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,805.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $1,805.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,940.05 or 1.00343248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00047882 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00234247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,833,697 coins and its circulating supply is 261,698,547 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

