Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Maximus makes up approximately 3.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MMS opened at $91.09 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit