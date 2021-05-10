Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Maximus makes up approximately 3.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MMS opened at $91.09 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

