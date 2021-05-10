Hendershot Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 132,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

