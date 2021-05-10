Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 885 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

FAST stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

