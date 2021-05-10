Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $304,000.

SLYV stock opened at $86.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

