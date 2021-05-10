Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,764 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period.

JPSE opened at $44.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

