Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report $61.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.80 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $237.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $246.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $238.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $29.13. 797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $247,866. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

