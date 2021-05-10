Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

HRTX traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,451. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 in the last ninety days. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.