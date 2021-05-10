Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 131 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $339.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.79 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

