Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $239.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $239.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

