Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.25 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $146.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average is $125.58. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

