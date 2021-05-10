Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

NYSE ZBH opened at $172.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

