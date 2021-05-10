Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 155 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.71 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $132.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

