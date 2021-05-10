Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 505,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10,991.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $101.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

