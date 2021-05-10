Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 305 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $65.38 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.