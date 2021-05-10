HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) SVP Sells $763,319.55 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,038.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HNI opened at $44.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in HNI by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HNI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in HNI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HNI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

