Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

