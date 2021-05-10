Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $228.79 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.21.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

