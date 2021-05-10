Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 112,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,542.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,232. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $316.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

