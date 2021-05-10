Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.