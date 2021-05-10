HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in HP by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

