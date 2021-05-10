HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $570.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cannonball Research boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $509.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $497.67 and a 200 day moving average of $426.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 389.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,836,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 106,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

