Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,182,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,767,000 after acquiring an additional 375,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $148,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after acquiring an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,012,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

