Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.38.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 7.43%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 443,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

